This summer, indie-folk songwriter Paul Hanon left his job in Milwaukee to relocate to Colorado, and, as singer-songwriters are wont to do, he wrote a song about it. Posted last week to Bandcamp, "Stitch Me Up" is Hanon's odes to the friends and family he's left behind, a wistful hymnal about the pains of being separated by geography. "Rivers run through my heart," he laments, "Tearing apart the seams I have sewn." Stream the wistful tune below.