Stream a Promising New Track from The Violent Femmes' Upcoming Album

The Violent Femmes are preparing to release their first album of new material in more than 15 years, We Can Do Anything , and today we get to hear our first taste of it. NPR Music has premiered a track from the record, "Memory," and it's as concise, fickle and buzzy as the best remembered songs from the band's heyday. If it sounds like a throwback to the band's early records, that's not a coincidence. Gordon Gano told NPR the band wrote and demoed the track long ago, "then it was forgotten about until digging into [our] archives, which led us to record it anew and release it."

Stream it below and get your hopes up for the new album.