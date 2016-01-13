Stream a Promising New Track from The Violent Femmes' Upcoming Album

× Expand Photo credit: Herman Asph

The Violent Femmes are preparing to release their first album of new material in more than 15 years, We Can Do Anything , and today we get to hear our first taste of it. NPR Music has premiered a track from the record, "Memory," and it's as concise, fickle and buzzy as the best remembered songs from the band's heyday. If it sounds like a throwback to the band's early records, that's not a coincidence. Gordon Gano told NPR the band wrote and demoed the track long ago, "then it was forgotten about until digging into [our] archives, which led us to record it anew and release it."

Stream it below and get your hopes up for the new album.