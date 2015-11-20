Stream The Rashita Joneses' Ripping New EP, "Bang Bang! Lasagna!"

Milwaukee's Rashita Joneses specialize in grungy, psychedelic garage-punk delivered with just the right amount of scuzziness—which is to say, a lot of scuzziness. It was only this March that the trio delivered their first EP, but since breaking the seal they've proven surprisingly prolific: Their latest EP, Bang Bang! Lasagna! , is already their fifth release of the year, and it contains some of their most ripping songs yet—it sounds like three dudes took some shrooms, binged on early Meat Puppets records for a couple hours then banged out five songs in their basement.

Stream it below ahead of the group's joint release show with Tapebenders tomorrow.