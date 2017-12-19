Stream The First New Song from the Rebooted Twin Brother

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Sean Raasch announced the end of his band Twin Brother, in a Facebook post that teased new things in the near-future. And now we know what those new things are: more Twin Brother music.

When he wrote "Twin Brother is no longer a band" he meant that in the literal sense. The group, which over time had swollen into a Calexico-esque, Tex-Mex six-piece, is now a true solo project for Raasch. "I've always written all the songs so why now?" Raasch says in an email about deciding to keep the old moniker.

Today Raasch shared the first taste of the new, scaled back Twin Brother, a quivery, catchy and pointed little tune called "Talk For A Moment," from an upcoming album called Rightfully So, which Raasch says he plans to release on Feb. 9 (his birthday). You can stream it below.