WebsterX Kicks Off His "Restless Summer" With a Furious New Single

"I didn't write this song at all," WebsterX admits upfront on his latest single, "It wrote itself." It's a process that works for him: Like many of the Milwaukee rapper's best tracks, "Feels" plays less a scripted idea than an eruption of raw emotion—the thoughts of an artist so fired up he can no longer contain them. For three woozy minutes on his first new music since last summer, WebsterX goes off on racism, complacency, and the inane virtue signaling that dominates social media, never disguising his disgust.

For such a nervy, messy track, it closes with a surprisingly tidy ending: an absolutely gorgeous coda about the sanctity of young black lives and a high-minded rebuke of those who sit idly by while literal lives are on the line. It's the kind of twist that lingers in your head long after the song ends.

The rapper shared the track today while vaguely teasing some upcoming activity as part of campaign he's dubbed "WebsterX's Restless Summer" on social media. You can stream it below.