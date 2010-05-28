This Summer, See a Concert on a Boat

The oldest passenger vessel on the Great Lakes, the Iroquois cruise ship is offering a full schedule of concert cruises this summer, and the lineup isn’t just limited to the to the stodgy cover bands you might expect. It’s actually pretty fantasticand at times surprisingly esoteric, including several rap groups, a bunch of indie-rock bands. It’s hard to imagine any city aside from Milwaukee offering multiple chances to watch a post-rock group on a party boat.
Below is the most recent schedule for the Iroquois concert cruises. Most of these concerts are $19, and offer drink specials including $3 PBR tall boys and $3 Don Q rum mixers.
Saturday, June 5 - Kid Millions w/ KingHellBastard
Thursday, June 10 – Codebreaker w/ Kris Vrakas
Saturday, June 12 – Group of the Altos
Thursday, June 17 – Jayk w/ Dan Berres
Friday, June 18 – The Invaders
Saturday, June 19 – Uptown Savages
Friday, June 25 – So Few Lions
Saturday, June 26 – Alcoholic Unanimous
Friday, July 2 – Hounds Tooth w/ Tamarind Tribal Belly Dancers
Thursday, July 8 – Todd Richards
Friday, July 9 – The Vega Star
Saturday, July 10 – Collections of Colonies of Bees (Voyageur)
Saturday, July 10 – Celebrated Workingman (Iroquois)
Thursday, July 15 – Decibully w/ John Lefler
Friday, July 16 – Burgundy Ties
Saturday, July 17 – The Etiquette
Thursday, July 22 – The Wildbirds
Friday, July 23 – 5 Card Studs
Saturday, July 24 – Fever Marlene
Thursday, July 29 – Revision Text
Saturday, July 31 – The Response
Thursday, Aug. 5 – The Snowbirds
Saturday, Aug. 7 – The Championship
Thursday, Aug. 19 – Fresh Cut Collective
Saturday, Aug. 21 – The Firebird Band
Thursday, Aug. 26 – House of M
Friday, Aug. 27 – Old Mil