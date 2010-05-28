This Summer, See a Concert on a Boat

The oldest passenger vessel on the Great Lakes, the Iroquois cruise ship is offering a full schedule of concert cruises this summer, and the lineup isn’t just limited to the to the stodgy cover bands you might expect. It’s actually pretty fantasticand at times surprisingly esoteric, including several rap groups, a bunch of indie-rock bands. It’s hard to imagine any city aside from Milwaukee offering multiple chances to watch a post-rock group on a party boat.

Below is the most recent schedule for the Iroquois concert cruises. Most of these concerts are $19, and offer drink specials including $3 PBR tall boys and $3 Don Q rum mixers.

Saturday, June 5 - Kid Millions w/ KingHellBastard

Thursday, June 10 – Codebreaker w/ Kris Vrakas

Saturday, June 12 – Group of the Altos

Thursday, June 17 – Jayk w/ Dan Berres

Friday, June 18 – The Invaders

Saturday, June 19 – Uptown Savages

Friday, June 25 – So Few Lions

Saturday, June 26 – Alcoholic Unanimous

Friday, July 2 – Hounds Tooth w/ Tamarind Tribal Belly Dancers

Thursday, July 8 – Todd Richards

Friday, July 9 – The Vega Star

Saturday, July 10 – Collections of Colonies of Bees (Voyageur)

Saturday, July 10 – Celebrated Workingman (Iroquois)

Thursday, July 15 – Decibully w/ John Lefler

Friday, July 16 – Burgundy Ties

Saturday, July 17 – The Etiquette

Thursday, July 22 – The Wildbirds

Friday, July 23 – 5 Card Studs

Saturday, July 24 – Fever Marlene

Thursday, July 29 – Revision Text

Saturday, July 31 – The Response

Thursday, Aug. 5 – The Snowbirds

Saturday, Aug. 7 – The Championship

Thursday, Aug. 19 – Fresh Cut Collective

Saturday, Aug. 21 – The Firebird Band

Thursday, Aug. 26 – House of M

Friday, Aug. 27 – Old Mil