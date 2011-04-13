Summerfest Announces Briggs & Stratton Headliners

×

The next Headliner Release Party for the Miller Lite Oasis will be held Thursday, April 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Miller Tour Center, 4251 W. State St., Milwaukee. Fest-fans, ages 21 and older, will get 3 free samples of beer (must present ID) and the first 300 people (21+) to arrive will receive a Miller Valley Mini Mug. There will also be live music, appetizers and raffle drawings that include General Admission Summerfest tickets, Miller Lite Oasis Stage Right Deck Passes, Marcus Amphitheater tickets to see Jason Aldean on Friday, July 8, $100 Gift Certificate to the Miller Tour Center Gift Shop, band merchandise and more!

Summerfest has announced the headliners for its Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage:June 29 Meat Loaf10 p.m.June 30 George Clinton8 p.m.July 1 Third Eye Blind 10 p.m.July 2 Phil Vassar 10 p.m.July 3 Ike Reilly 6 p.m.Alejandro Escovedo 8 p.m.Jayhawks 10 p.m.July 5 The Wailers10 p.m.July 6 Danny Gokey 10 p.m.July 7 Raphael Saadiq 10 p.m.July 8 TBAJuly 9 The BoDeans 10 p.m.July 10 Willy Porter 8 p.m.Amos Lee 9:30 p.m.This year the festival is announcing its stage lineups at a series of parties around the city. It will next announce the headliners of its large Miller Lite Oasis stage Thursday evening at the Miller Tour Center. From the festival's press release: