Summerfest Announces New Alternative Music Festival

Milwaukee's recently departed RiverSplash festival may no longer be around to mark the start of the city's festival season, but Summerfest has announced today that it is launching a new music festival at the Henry Maier Festival grounds during what would have been RiverSplash's weekend, June 4 and June 5.



The new two-day festival promises a much narrower scope than Summerfest's, focusing on alternative and modern-rock headliners and a much younger demographic, addressing the perennial criticism that Summerfest itself can sometimes skew a little old. Summerfest announced the new festivaland a contest open to the public to name and design the logo for the currently untitled festivalthis morning on FM 102.1's "Kramp and Adler" program.



No headliners have been announced yet, but posted below is the complete press release from the festival. More information is available at yourmusicfestival.com.



MILWAUKEE – January 21, 2010 – Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials are excited to announce plans for a new Alternative and Modern Rock music festival that will take place Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, to kick off the summer festival season at Henry Maier Festival Park. The management of Summerfest will plan, promote and produce the new music festival which will feature three stages of Alternative and Modern Rock bands, including a nonstop lineup of national and regional headliners, action sports competitions, marketplace shopping and interactive exhibits for young adult music fans.

“The first weekend in June will provide music fans with nationally and internationally known alternative and modern rock bands. It will be a fun weekend and a great way to kick-off summer,” said Don Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.The festival is being launched with a public naming contest. Music fans, artists, designers and festival-goers everywhere will have the opportunity to name and brand the festival. The contest begins today at the website www.yourmusicfest.com. Submissions should include a logo treatment and will be accepted online through February 21 with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials determining the top three finalists’ submissions. Starting March 1, the public will have one week to review the finalists’ submissions and vote to determine the name and logo of the new festival at www.yourmusicfest.com.

The naming contest winner, preliminary music lineup and other details will be announced on March 10, 2010, along with the new festival’s official website. The naming contest winner will receive a VIP experience at the festival, including roundtrip airfare for two (originating in the Continental U.S.), hotel accommodations in Milwaukee, tickets to the festival, an assigned parking space, VIP hospitality access, backstage passes, meet & greets, signed merchandise from the bands, and a themed profile on Summerfest.com and the new festival’s website. For more details and contest rules, visit www.yourmusicfest.com.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, March 10 at 10:00am on www.yourmusicfest.com with no incremental fees and on Ticketmaster via phone at 1-800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, and at Ticketmaster outlets. Advanced single day passes are $25, advanced two-day passes are $40, and day-of admission is $35 per day. Capacity at this event is limited, so patrons are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is the non-profit organization that plans, promotes and produces Summerfest, The World’s Largest Music Festival. This year, Summerfest takes place from June 24th – July 4th, 2010. For more details, visit Summerfest.com.