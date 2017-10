If you're looking for some Summerfest suggestions, I'll be doling them out in spades Wednesday night on the wonderful Ryan Miller's wonderful "Indie Soundcheck" radio show on FM 102.1. We'll talk about some of great local bands peppering the schedule and recommend some of the better national ones, so if you want to hear me talk about how underrated Cracker is or how cool Gnarls Barkley's improbable booking is, tune in Wednesday night at 11.