The Killers Will Headline Summerfest on July 5

The Killers @ Eagles Ballroom, Wed., Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

The Killers won't rest until they play all of Milwaukee's new or renovated venues. Last year the Las Vegas alt-rock band became the first act to perform at the new Fiserv Forum, and this summer they'll become among the firsts to play Summerfest's upgraded American Family Insurance Amphitheater when they headline the festival on Friday, July 5. They'll be joined by openers Death Cab For Cutie.