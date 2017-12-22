This Week on The Disclaimer: Recapping a Monumental Year for Milwaukee Development

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we spend our final episode of 2017 looking back at a monumental year in Milwaukee development with Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene. He walks us through some of the big headlines of the year, answering our questions about Foxconn, the Bucks' arena and the "Live Block," and the streetcar. Shouldn't we be worried that developers haven't announced a single tenant yet for that Live Block? And why in the world is that crossing between The Couture and the lakefront such a hazard for pedestrians? He has good answers for all of that.

