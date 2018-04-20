This Week on The Disclaimer: Sculptures, Bill Murray, Kendrick Lamar and Field Report

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild and I, Matt gives us a rundown of Bill Murray’s unlikely concert with a classical trio Tuesday night at the Riverside, as well as a quick recap of last weekend’s Midwest Gaming Classic, which featured a surprise appearance from disgraced Donkey Kong champion Billy Mitchell. Then we weigh in on the impending installation of an 18-foot-tall sculpture outside of City Hall—which is exactly the kind of public art project that might have caused a big stir just 15 years ago. Then we celebrate Kendrick Lamar’s historic Pulitzer Prize win, and share our appreciation for the lovely new Field Report record. Along the way Ryan fills us in on the most bizarre Batman storyline ever.

You can stream the episode below.