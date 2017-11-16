This Week on The Disclaimer: Taylor Swift, Beck, Weezer and Papa John's

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing one of the great mysteries of our time: Is Taylor Swift a neo-Nazi? It sounds silly, of course, but the pop star has gone to seemingly extreme lengths in order to avoid denouncing a white supremacist fanbase that has rallied around her, so much so that when a no-name blog ran a post questioning her affiliation with Nazis, instead of just simply denouncing Nazism she... sued the blog. We talk about how gross that is, and whether in this day and age it's possible (or moral) for a star of her stature to remain apolitical. Then we turn the conversation to new albums from Weezer and Beck, two artists who loom large for music fans of a certain age, but whose new releases haven't exactly moved the needle much.

