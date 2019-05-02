This Week on The (Final) Disclaimer: We Say Goodbye

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's (nominally) weekly culture talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we say goodbye. After eight years of hot takes, not-so-hot takes and passionate talk about music and flags, the time has come for us to move on. We reflect on what we've learned doing the show and talk about how it evolved over the years while sheepishly acknowledging, once again, that putting three white dudes of roughly the same age in the studio together really isn't the most constructive of all possible radio formats. But we did our best to make the most of it, and we couldn't be more appreciative of the platform WMSE gave us. It really was a pleasure and an honor.

Before we get too sentimental, though, we have some final thoughts to share about the the nature of criticism, and we weigh in on what one site has dubbed "The Great Celebrity War on Criticism." What's fueling the recent pushback from celebrities against critics, and is it fair? And what responsibility do critics owe these performers, even when their art falls short? It's an enjoyable final conversation about a subject we're all passionate about. Also Matt shares his thoughts on the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie.

Thank you once again to those who listened over the years. We sure are grateful. Not all of it was important or historic, we'll admit. But it sure was fun. You can continue to find old episodes of The Disclaimer on iTunes, if you're ever nostalgic and would care to revisit some radio that's unlikely to age particularly well.