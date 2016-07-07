Tigernite, Milo To Headline the Milwaukee Fringe Festival in August

Milwaukee will host its inaugural Fringe Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 this year. It'll feature a mix of free and ticketed events around the Marcus Center and downtown Milwaukee (the complete details are at mkefringe.com) and today the event announced the music lineup for its free Gazebo Music Stage in Pere Marquette Park.

Saturday's lineup features a variety of electronic acts—including Luxi, Zhivago, The Demix and Madison's Oh My Love—as well as Foreign Goods and Zed Kenzo. Tigernite headlines. Sunday's lineup features a mix of killer punk, indie-rock and folk acts, with Light Music and rapper Milo closing out the event, following a set from Platinum Boys, because it's no Milwaukee outdoor music stage is complete without a set from the Platinum Boys.

Here's the complete schedule.

Saturday, Aug. 27

1 p.m. Rocket Paloma

2 p.m. Luxi

3 p.m. Zhivago

4 p.m. Mark Waldoch

5 p.m. The Demix

6 p.m. Oh My Love

7 p.m. Zed Kenzo

8 p.m. Foreign Goods featuring Abby Jeanne (Rebel Love)

9 p.m. Tigernite

Sunday, Aug. 28

1 p.m. Seasaw

2 p.m. Ruth B8r Ginsburg

3 p.m. Lady Cannon

4 p.m. Estates

5 p.m. Piles

6 p.m. Ugly Brothers

7 p.m. Platinum Boys

8 p.m. Light Music

9 p.m. Milo