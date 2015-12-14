Tigernite Want a "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" For Christmas

Milwaukee rockers Tigernite have filled out their Christmas wishlist, and it's built around one of the Internet's favorite memes: a pizza party. The group's new holiday single "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" finds singer Molly Roberts decorating her place in tinsel, pulling out her Scorpions records and inviting friends over for an eggnog-fueled mosh pit. It's the cheekiest track yet from a band that's never taken themselves too seriously.

You can stream it below, and catch up on their ripping self-titled debut album on Bandcamp.