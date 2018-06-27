Today at Summerfest: Wednesday, June 27

× Expand Lil Uzi Vert

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on opening day, Wednesday, June 27.

Show of the Day: Lil Uzi Vert

Summerfest has come along way since a decade or so ago, when it sometimes seemed like the only hip-hop acts it ever booked were Talib Kweli, Common or Atmosphere. The year's festival kicks off with one of the biggest names in contemporary rap headlining the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Lil Uzi Vert, the eager Philly rapper who helped usher in rap's current "rock star" phase.

At the Amphitheater: Imagine Dragons

Last time Imagine Dragons played Summerfest in 2013 they helped draw a crowd so big that the festival had to open its gates and let patrons in for free to ease the congestion ("let" may not be the right word here—by many accounts patrons simply pushed their way in). Some attendees likened the atmosphere to a riot. With Imagine Dragons playing the ticketed American Family Insurance Amphitheater this year, crowd control shouldn't be a problem, but expect to overhear plenty of "I was there when..." tales from fans who caught the chaos five years ago.

Grizzly Bear Returns

With their folky harmonies and ornate, semi-orchestral compositions, Grizzly Bear (10 p.m., Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard) aren't the most natural fit for a big, rowdy festival, but it's nice to have them back in town regardless. This will be the indie rock band's first time in Milwaukee since releasing their graceful 2017 album Painted Ruins. You can read our interview with the band's Chris Taylor here.

Today's Milwaukee Music Picks

A cornerstone of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene, DJ Bizzon gets the honor of warming the stage for Lil Uzi Vert at 8 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, while singer Robin Pluer and her band the R&B Coquettes headlines the festival's new Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden stage at 6 p.m. And the festival couldn't have found a more fitting local opener for Grizzly Bear than Greatest Lakes (8 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard), the Milwaukee indie-folk ensemble that just released one of the year's most heavenly summer albums. You can revisit our feature on the album.

Promotions

It's Johnson Controls “Stomp Out Hunger Day," which means that patrons arriving between noon and 3 p.m. who donate three non-perishable food items will receive a free admission.

The festival will also host an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. on its new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage and, "as part of the celebration, select Summerfest grounds crew and security staff will help thank patrons by distributing 25,000 FREE Summerfest 2018 weekday admission tickets ($14 value/ticket). Fans visiting Henry Maier Festival Park who approach a participating staff member will receive one (1) weekday admission ticket, while supplies last."

For Packers Fans

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be on hands today at 3 p.m. for the ribbon cutting of Lambeau Field Live exhibit. According to the festival, "it features versions of everything football fans love about Lambeau Field, only on a smaller scale! Touch history at the Packers Hall of Fame, shop at the Packers Pro Shop, and slip on virtual reality googles to be part of the game day action."

And Don't Forget About the Fireworks

Once again Summerfest will commemorate opening night with it Big Bang Fireworks display, starting at 9:30 p.m. And finally, if you're planning on driving to the festival today, you might want to reconsider that. Donald Trump's last-minute visit to town tonight will mean even more traffic closures than originally planned.

Here's Today's Complete Schedule

