Top Five Records Readies Milwaukee Rarities Compilation

×

Soul Low-Tammy

Myles Coyne & The Rusty Nickel Band-Empire

Animals in Human Attire-Cathexis

Surgeons in Heat-She’s Used To It

Calliope-Back By The Moon

Jaill-Weed and Cheesecake

Fatty Acids-Growing Kids Make Me Sick

Fauxny-Our O

GGOOLLDD-Gold

Castle Thunder-I Will



Milwaukee's Top Five Records has compiled previously unreleased tracks from 10 local bands for its latest release. The label's Sound of Young Milwaukee compilation will begin streaming on the Milwaukee Record's website on Friday, April 14, ahead of a trio of showcase shows at Boone and Crockett and Hotel Foster the following weekend.Thursday, April 17 (Boone and Crockett):Myles CoyneCastle ThunderWax Addicts DJ setFriday, April 18 (Hotel Foster):Surgeons in HeatSoul LowThe Fatty AcidsRio Turbo DJ setSaturday, April 19 (Hotel Foster)CalliopeAnimals in Human AttireGGOOLLDDFauxny DJ setThe tracklist for the compilation is below: