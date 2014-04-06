Top Five Records Readies Milwaukee Rarities Compilation

Milwaukee's Top Five Records has compiled previously unreleased tracks from 10 local bands for its latest release. The label's Sound of Young Milwaukee compilation will begin streaming on the Milwaukee Record's website on Friday, April 14, ahead of a trio of showcase shows at Boone and Crockett and Hotel Foster the following weekend.
Thursday, April 17 (Boone and Crockett): Myles Coyne Castle Thunder Wax Addicts DJ set
Friday, April 18 (Hotel Foster): Surgeons in Heat Soul Low The Fatty Acids Rio Turbo DJ set
Saturday, April 19 (Hotel Foster) Calliope Animals in Human Attire GGOOLLDD Fauxny DJ set
The tracklist for the compilation is below:
Soul Low-Tammy Myles Coyne & The Rusty Nickel Band-Empire Animals in Human Attire-Cathexis Surgeons in Heat-She’s Used To It Calliope-Back By The Moon Jaill-Weed and Cheesecake Fatty Acids-Growing Kids Make Me Sick Fauxny-Our O GGOOLLDD-Gold Castle Thunder-I Will