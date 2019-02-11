Twin Brother Looks to the Future on "Echo"

All bands evolve over time, though few have reinvented themselves quite as rapidly or repeatedly as Twin Brother. Within the span of just a couple of years the group went from being a folk-rock band to a folk-rock band with a Tex-Mex twist and then to not being a band at all, after frontman Sean Raasch announced their breakup in 2017. But just a couple months later the project was back, this time as a stripped-down solo project for Raasch, who released its most recent album Rightfully So last winter.

And now Twin Brother is back again with new material and a new spin that expands on the solo setup of that last record. On Feb. 29—March 1, if you prefer using real dates—Raasch will release the new Twin Brother album AI, which he recorded almost entirely on his own but this time with a wider instrumental palette of “bass guitar, synths, fake drums and guitar solos." It’s certainly a less lonesome sound, to judge by the first track from the record that Raasch shared this week, “Echo,” a salute to that most celebratory of experiences: tying the knot. It features some guest percussion from one-time Twin Brother drummer Luke Rivard.

“This track is a love song I wrote for my wife a month before we got married in Las Vegas by the King himself,” Raasch writes, and sure enough Presley gets a shout out. “I’m saying hello to Elvis in a few days,” Raasch sings, “as he sews my life to something much greater.”

You can stream the uplifting track below.