?uestlove, Masta Ace Sign on for Miltown Beatdown

Saturday's final round of the Miltown Beatdown Hip-Hop Olympics has been outfitted with some additional star power. Roots drummer/"Jimmy Fallon" scene-stealer ?uestlove has signed on as a guest judge, joining old-school legends Masta Ace and Diamond D. ?uestlove will also participate in a panel discussion with the finalists Saturday afternoon, and DJ an after party at APT 720 on Milwaukee Street.

Perhaps best of all, at 10:30 p.m. the Beatdown finals will include a long overdue local performance by Masta Ace and his longtime Milwaukee protege Stricklin (collectively one half of the down-to-earth, sort-of supergroup eMC). It's a great chance to check out one of Milwaukee's most accomplished, yet most underrated, rappers.