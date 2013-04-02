UPDATE: Yeah Yeah Yeahs May or May Not Be Playing Summerfest

Summerfest hasn't started announcing its side-stage lineups yet, but a few bands are spilling the beans early by posting their tour itineraries on their websites. One of those bands is the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who will play Milwaukee's biggest musical festival on Friday, June 28, according to their site, as part of their tour behind their new album Mosquito , which comes out April 16. More details on the stage location and start time should be coming in the next month or two; until then, you can check out the video for the band's gospel-choir-assisted new single "Sacrilege" below.

UPDATE: Several hours after this blog post went live, the Summerfest gig has been scrubbed from the band's page, which now lists a gig at the Kansas Speedway on June 28 instead.