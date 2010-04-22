Usher To Headline Marcus Amphitheater, June 30

Just in time to stave off my perennial "Summerfest sure hasn't booked much urban music" post, Summerfest announced this afternoon that R&B star Usher will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on June 30. Usher is touring behind his uneven new album Raymond vs. Raymond (which doesn't quite live up to the promise of its teaser single "Papers," but isn't nearly as bad as its will.i.am-tainted latest single "OMG" suggests). Despite the mixed reviews, Raymond was Usher's third consecutive album to debut on top of the Billboard charts, cementing the singer's status as one of the music industry's most reliable performers.

The announcement leaves just one Amphitheater headlining slot unfilled for 2010's Summerfest. Here's the list of headliners announced so far:

June 24 - Tim McGraw

June 25 - Tom Petty w/ ZZ Top

June 26 - Tom Petty w/ ZZ Top

June 27 - Justin Bieber w/ Sean Kingston

June 28 - Eric Clapton w/ Roger Daltrey

June 29 - Brooks & Dunn

June 30 - Usher

July 1 - Santana w/ Steve Winwood

July 2 - TBA

July 3 - Rush

July 4 - Carrie Underwood