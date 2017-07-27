Watch the Latest Hear Hear Sessions, With Painted Caves and Seasaw

Milwaukee's live-from-a-loft video series Hear Hear Presents is back with a pair of new sessions this month.

The first new installment, released last week, features one of the most unique world music acts in the city (or really, any other city), Painted Caves, who fuse American psych rock with Middle Eastern folk traditions, and the session finds them particularly locked in, cranking out one heady jam after another. It was followed today by another installment featuring the Madison indie duo Seasaw, who specialize in elastic, quirky pop songs with a sharp edge.

You can stream both sessions below, and dig into the Hear Hear archive at hearhearpresents.com.