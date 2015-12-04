This Week on The Disclaimer: Blowing Up a Car and Making Year-End Lists

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we revisit that old Kickstarter campaign to film a car blowing up for a short film, and its fundraising promise to put Milwaukee on the creative map. Three years later, there's still no sign of that finished film, but we discuss some of the lessons learned from that campaign, and in the process Matt learns that he has a free T-shirt coming his way. Then we turn the conversation to something that's on a lot of critics' minds around this time: year-end lists. We talk about the ins and outs of making and publishing these lists; why they seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year; and the inevitable complains and critiques that they invite.

You can stream the episode below.