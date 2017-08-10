This Week on The Disclaimer: Breaking Down The Foxconn Deal

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of head scratching with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the biggest Wisconsin news story of the summer: the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn's plan to build a massive plant south of Milwaukee. Initial headlines cheered the deal, which could create as many as 13,000 new jobs in the state, but recent headlines have been a lot less flattering as the specifics of the state's $3 billion incentive package have been scrutinized. Since we're not experts on the story (to say the least), we brought in somebody who is: Milwaukee Business Journal reporter Dan Shafer, who has been all over the story. So is Foxconn a good deal for the state or a bad one? We press him repeatedly to find out as much as we can.

You can stream this week's episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.