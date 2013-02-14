This Week on The Disclaimer: Closed Businesses, A Dearly Missed Band and A Disgraced Athlete

On this week's cheerfully bitter episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we riff on the Valentine's Day-friendly theme of disappointments. We kick off the show by eulogizing The Celebrated Workingman, the Milwaukee band that announced their crushing break up this week, then turn our attention to Matt's list of 10 Milwaukee pop-culture heartbreaks, an on-the-nose list of losses and disappointments (which seem to have hit the East Side particularly hard). And finally, we close the show by discussing the latest Ryan Braun PED accusations which, good God, these are going to be an annual thing now, aren't they? We ponder how a small market like Milwaukee is supposed to reconcile its unconditional love of a local sports hero with—let's face it—the likelihood that he juiced.

Stream this not-actually-as-depressing-as-it-sounds episode below.