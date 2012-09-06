This Week on The Disclaimer: The College Music Scene

On this week\'s episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, Matt marks the new school year by pondering why college students aren\'t more engaged in the local music scene. We discuss the barriers separating college students from the scene, and propose some easy-enough solutions for how to get around them (while reminding Milwaukee bands that if they\'re not trying to score college shows, they\'re missing out on some pretty easy money and a potentially loyal fanbase).<br /> <br /> Stream the episode below, and catch the show live when it airs Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.<br /> <br /> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F58915121&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=ff7700\"></iframe><br /><br /><br />