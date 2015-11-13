This Week on The Disclaimer: The Death of Meaningful Online Content

Last month's news that ESPN was shutting down Grantland, the prestigious sports and pop culture site that hosted some of the Internet's best long-form writing, was greeted by widespread hand wringing online. If a site of that caliber can't survive in today's click-based Internet economy, then what can? This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss some of the reactions to Grantland's demise, and what, if anything, can be done to keep quality content alive and funded. Along the way we discuss how pageview metrics favor cheap content; how supporting good journalism now means having to overlook ads, sponsored content and other desperate bids for advertisers; and the individual responsibility we all have to be smart consumers of the Internet.

These are topics we're all passionate about, so it's a good show. Stream it below, subscribe to us on iTunes and follow us on Facebook.