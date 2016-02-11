This Week on The Disclaimer: The Domes Crumble, and JSOnline Cleans Up its Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chit-chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the same thing that everybody else in the county is talking about: the state of the Mitchell Park Domes. The beloved but aging attraction was closed indefinitely this weekend after reports of falling concrete, and the prognosis for the buildings is bad: They're literally crumbling, and a fix will be quite expensive. Ryan and Matt make the case that fixing them should be a top priority, and call out the public officials who have known about these impending problems for literally decades but have done little to earmark funding for the necessary repairs. Then Matt flags an interesting (and long overdue) change to JSOnline's notoriously racist commenting system. Starting this month, only subscribers to the paper will be able to comment. Will that change be enough to clean up one of the city's ugliest online cesspools? We sure hope so.

Stream this week's episode below, and as always, let us know what you think. Weigh in on our Facebook page, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.