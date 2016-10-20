This Week on The Disclaimer: The Domes May Be Dead, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame May Be Worthless

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of insights with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, Matt once again takes one for the team. Last week he attended an almost impossibly dull meeting from the Mitchell Park Domes Task Force about the future of the endangered Milwaukee attraction, a meeting so dull it included a PowerPoint digression on the meaning of "meeting." Matt's sad takeaway: The Domes might not be long for this world. Then we discuss the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and come to the same conclusion everybody does when they discuss the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (it's irrelevant), as well as Bob Dylan's Nobel literature prize win, which to me seems like a stunt headline from a credible organization that's usually above such things.

