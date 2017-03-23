This Week on The Disclaimer: Hard Times at Alpine Valley, Good Times For WebsterX

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel music writer Piet Levy, who talks about some tough times at Alpine Valley. The East Troy amphitheater revealed recently that for the first time in its 40 year history, it will not be hosting and shows this year. How'd that happen, and what does it mean for the venue's future? Then we turn the conversation to WebsterX, the rising Milwaukee rapper who released his long-anticipated debut album Daymares this week. We sing its praises, and also talk about the things that WebsterX is doing right, and what other Milwaukee musicians can take away from his success. Somewhere in one of these conversations Ryan wonders why all country music festivals are named after weather patterns.

You can stream the episode below, with our apologies: The first couple minutes of the show were lost to technical difficulties. We promise you didn't miss much.