This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dedicate an entire hour to a topic we often touch on peripherally: placemaking. Inspired by Mary Louise Schumacher's excellent big-picture look back at some of the "successes and missteps" of recent Milwaukee placemaking endeavors, we ponder the definition of placemaking, try to decode the sometimes dubious logic behind some of the city's more eccentric placemaking pitches, and ask whether any of these projects are actually the best possible use of the funds allocated.

