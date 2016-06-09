This Week on The Disclaimer: The Sandwich Episode

×

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of important conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we follow through on our long-standing promise to dedicate an entire show to sandwiches. And we find there's a surprising amount of disagreement between the three of us. We all concur that the local chain Cousin's Subs, which is set for for a makeover soon, is a deeply depressing place in its current form, but we disagree on the quality of their subs. We all disagree on topping preferences, and we all share different picks for our favorite sandwich places in Milwaukee. Matt shares a recipe for the most processed sandwich spread humanly possible, and I share my recipe for the world's greatest vegan eggplant sandwich. Sandwiches.



You can stream the sandwich episode below and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes. Did we miss a superlative sandwich? Let us know on our Facebook page.



