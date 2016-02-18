This Week on The Disclaimer: The State of Online Journalism in 2016

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're once again digging into the ever-changing state of journalism. Springboarding off of a

provocative piece from sports writer Craig Calcaterra, we discuss the diminishing value of shared content, aggregation and the potentially diminishing value or scoops. And though we've been cynical in the past about the state of online publishing, we point to a few sites that are getting it right.

As always, we'd love to hear what you think. Weigh in on our Facebook page (which we concede we could do a better job updating) and subscribe to us on iTunes. You can stream this week's episode below.