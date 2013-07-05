This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest Dodged a Bullet

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Saturday's potentially dangerous situation at Summerfest, when huge crowds rushed through the gates without paying, according to multiple social media accounts. Matt suggests a few ways to prevent that from happening again, while I lament that Summerfest doesn't even seem particularly interested in preventing it from happening again: The organization has suggested, against all evidence Saturday night, that their system works, and there's no need for them to make any changes. We also discuss why local media is so soft on Summerfest.

