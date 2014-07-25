This Week on The Disclaimer: Uber and Lyft Want to Have it All

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee founder Jeramey Jannene to discuss the recent drastic changes to Milwaukee cab culture. Uber and Lyft have finally been legalized in Milwaukee, and the city's perplexing cab on taxi permits has finally been lifted. So what does that mean for consumers? And are Uber and Lyft serious when they ask the city to trust them to regulate themselves? Then we turn the conversation to a new campaign called "Greater Together," which aims to create awareness about segregation in Milwaukee. Will they really accomplish anything?

