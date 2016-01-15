Weezer and Panic! At The Disco Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

× Expand Weezer

Weezer's coming back to Milwaukee. After headlining one of the night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show holiday concerts at the Rave last month, the band revealed today they'll swing back through Milwaukee as part of their 40+ co-headlining tour with emo institution Panic! At The Disco. They'll play the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 9, making them the fourth announced Summerfest headliner of 2016, and they'll have some new material to play behind: They'll release their tenth album, another self-titled one (this will be their White Album ) on April 1.

You can stream a just-released single from that album, "King of the World," below. It sounds like a decent-enough late-period Weezer song. As always, shame about some of those lyrics, though.

Tickets for Weezer and Panic! At The Disco's show go on sale Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. and include Summerfest admission. A pre-sale will run Thursday, Jan. 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 10 p.m. for people who follow Summerfest on social media.

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness will open the show.