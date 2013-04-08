"Weird Al" Yankovic, Yes and Vince Neil Round Out the State Fair Lineup

×

“Weird Al” Yankovic – The Alpocalypse Tour | Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

Gary Allan with Randy Houser | Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.

Sail Rock 2013 starring Christopher Cross | Monday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Theory of a Deadman with Black Stone Cherry | Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with YES | Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Vince Neil of Motley Crue with Stryper | Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.



The Wisconsin State Fair has announced its final six 2013 headlining Main Stage acts, which include hair-metal hero Vince Neil, affirmative prog-rock veterans Yes and O.G. jokester "Weird Al" Yankovic. Here's the lineup information, courtesy of the festival: