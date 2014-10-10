The Who Will Play the Bradley Center Next October

One of the most influential rock bands of all time, The Who will celebrate a half century together next year with an expansive tour that will include a show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. The setlists for the group's "The Who Hits 50!" tour promise to include songs from the band's entire career, many of which will be featured on a corresponding compilation album of the same name. In a press release, the band hints this could be their final major tour. "This is the beginning of the long goodbye," Roger Daltrey says.

Tickets for The Who's Bradley Center date go on sale Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.