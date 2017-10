Wisconsin State Fair Announces Some Very State Fair-ish Headliners

The Wisconsin State Fair, which runs from Aug. 4 - 14 this year, announced yesterday seven headlining shows at its Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage, including a Christian rock act, a Nickelodeon band, an oldies revue, a culturally conservative ventriloquist and an opening-night rap bill that only a state fair could love. Tickets for all these shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through wistatefair.com.

Aug. 4: MC Hammer, Tone Loc, Young MC

Aug. 5: Casting Crowns with Corrie Carlson

Aug. 6: Big Time Rush

Aug. 7: Happy Together Tour (The Turtles, The Association, The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams and Mark Lindsay)

Aug. 8: Jeff Dunham with Brian Haner

Aug. 12: Oak RidgeBoys with Billy Dean

Aug. 13: Cirque Sublime