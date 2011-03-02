WMSE Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With Free Shows

×

Milwaukee's college radio station WMSE 91.7 turns 30 on March 17, and the station is celebrating the anniversary with a week of concerts, including several free ones showcasing local bands, as well as a St. Patrick's Day tie-in bill on the actual big day.



The schedule is below:



Monday, March 14:

Club Garibaldi

Call Me Lightning w/ Holy Shit

9 p.m., 21+, FREE



Tuesday, March 15:

Linneman's Riverwest Inn

Jonathan Burks w/ Trapper Schoepp & the Shades

9 p.m., 21+, FREE

Wednesday, March 16:

Cactus Club

The Sugar Stems w/ Vic & Gab + Testa Rosa

9 p.m., 21+, FREE

Thursday, March 17: WMSE's official Birthday

Turner Hall Ballroom

The Tossers w/ Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band + The Danglers

8 p.m., all-ages, $14

Friday, March 18:

Bay View Brew Haus

WMSE & Hot*Pop Hip-Hop show feat. The Rusty P's w/AUTOMatic

Hosted by WMSE's Mad Kids, DJ Bizzon & Kid Cut Up

9 p.m., 21+, $10

Friday, March 18:

Mad Planet

WMSE DJs Dori Zori & Melissa take over Retro DanceNight!

9 p.m., 21+ $4

Saturday, March 19:

Turner Hall Ballroom

Brewcity Bruiser After-Bout Party & WMSE CelebrationDance-a-thon!

With DJs Kid Cut Up and DJ Marty

9 p.m., All-ages, FREE