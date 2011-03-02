WMSE Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With Free Shows

Milwaukee's college radio station WMSE 91.7 turns 30 on March 17, and the station is celebrating the anniversary with a week of concerts, including several free ones showcasing local bands, as well as a St. Patrick's Day tie-in bill on the actual big day.
The schedule is below:
Monday, March 14:
Club Garibaldi
Call Me Lightning w/ Holy Shit
9 p.m., 21+, FREE
Tuesday, March 15:
Linneman's Riverwest Inn
Jonathan Burks w/ Trapper Schoepp & the Shades
9 p.m., 21+, FREE
Wednesday, March 16:
Cactus Club
The Sugar Stems w/ Vic & Gab + Testa Rosa
9 p.m., 21+, FREE
Thursday, March 17: WMSE's official Birthday
Turner Hall Ballroom
The Tossers w/ Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band + The Danglers
8 p.m., all-ages, $14
Friday, March 18:
Bay View Brew Haus
WMSE & Hot*Pop Hip-Hop show feat. The Rusty P's w/AUTOMatic
Hosted by WMSE's Mad Kids, DJ Bizzon & Kid Cut Up
9 p.m., 21+, $10
Friday, March 18:
Mad Planet
WMSE DJs Dori Zori & Melissa take over Retro DanceNight!
9 p.m., 21+ $4
Saturday, March 19:
Turner Hall Ballroom
Brewcity Bruiser After-Bout Party & WMSE CelebrationDance-a-thon!
With DJs Kid Cut Up and DJ Marty
9 p.m., All-ages, FREE