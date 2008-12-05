WMSE Needs Cash, Too

×
With yesterday's announcement that Atomic Records is closing after 24 years resounding as a stark reminder of the hard times ahead for local businesses and Milwaukee institutions, WMSE 91.7 announced today that it will host a half-day pledge marathon on Friday, Dec. 12 to hopefully offset the shortfall from last month's larger pledge drive.
Straight from the press release:
Straight from the press release:
The featured pledge gift of the 12-hour marathon will be the brand new 2009 thirteen month WMSE wall calendar complete with 13 Milwaukee-focused photographs taken by WMSE members and listeners.
WMSE came up $23,000 short of its $125,000 Fall Pledge Drive goal in November, but must continue to make up the shortfall to cover operating expenses.
Operating expenses for 91.7FM have drastically increased do to the recent power surge that irreparably damaged the station’s transmitter on August 4th, causing the station to purchase a brand new transmitter and corresponding components also damaged during the surge. ...
As always, those wanting to support can call 414-799-1917 or visit WMSE.ORG to contribute.