WMSE's Backyard BBQ is Moving to Bay View

For the last six years WMSE's annual Backyard BBQ music festival has taken place at Cathedral Square Park, in the station's proverbial backyard just a block behind its studio. This year it's shaking things up: The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bay View at the Humboldt Park band shell.
Once again the event will feature food from local vendors and a mix of country, roots-rock, world music and soul.
The complete lineup is below:
Sonny Knight and the Lakers
Balkun Brothers
Trapper Schoepp
Midwest Death Rattle
Doghouse Flowers
The event is free and runs from noon to 8 p.m.