The xx Will Play the Pabst Theater on Oct. 21

In the three years since the British band The xx released their self-titled 2009 debut, a sensual fusion of indie-rock, electronic pop and soft R&B, their stature has grown, as producer Jamie Smith became a sought-after remixer and collaborator, working with Drake and Radiohead. The band is preparing its sophomore album, <em>Coexist</em>, for a Sept. 11 release, and as part of the tour behind that album they\'ll play the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., the venue announced this morning. John Talabot opens.<br /><br />Tickets are $27 and go on sale Friday, July 20 at noon. In a clever move that will surely help spike the band\'s first week sales, each ticket purchase will include a digital download of the new album.<br /><br />