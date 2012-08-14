The Yellow Phone Music Conference Announces Free Concerts

<p> Milwaukee\'s Yellow Phone Music Conference, which returns for a second year at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from Thursday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 9, has detailed some of this year\'s programming. In addition to showcase shows, which non-attendees can attend with a $20 wristband, the festival will host free concerts Friday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 8 in Catalano Square in the Third Ward from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The lineup has yet to be announced. <br /><br /> The festival has also partnered with Scotland\'s goNORTH music festival and conference to bring representatives to from the Scottish music industry to Milwaukee, along with two Scottish bands: the alternative trio Fatherson and singer-songwriter Willie Campbell, a member of the Snow Patrol side project The Reindeer Section. <br /></p> <p>This year Yellow Phone has also teamed up with the Miltown Beat Down producer battle, which will be hosting its final rounds at MOCT during the conference, on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. <br /><br />Badges for the conference are on sale through <a href=\"http://www.theypmc.com\">theypmc.com</a> for $149 and include access to panel discussions, music showcases, networking parties and a Sunday brunch. Performers this year include Frankie Flowers, Blessed Feathers, Gina Barrington and Herman Astro.<br /><br /></p>