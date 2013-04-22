Yo-Dot's Latest Single is an Absolute Banger

Last we heard from Yo-Dot, he was pushing Red Mist , a turn toward conscious-rap introspection from the usually bloody-knuckled Milwaukee rapper that was also one of last year's best local rap LPs. The rapper is returning this summer with a new album, Sherman Park Memoirs , and on Friday he offered an early taste of the record with "Red Snapper Shit," an absolute banger of a single that premiered on DJBooth.com. Over a kinetic, DJ Premier-ish sample pastiche from producer CAMEone, Yo-Dot spits nearly five minutes of battle raps and food metaphors. Stream it below.

