Zac Brown Band Will Headline Summerfest June 30

Zac Brown Band is returning to Summerfest. The Grammy-winning country-rock group will headline the festival's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sunday, June 30, the festival announced today. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. through Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

The band will be touring behind a new studio album featuring their latest hit “Someone I Used To Know,” though the album's release date is still unknown. More information from today's press release is below.

Both “The Owl Tour” and forthcoming album draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl that can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide when we need sight in even the darkest of moments.

“The Owl Tour” will mark Zac Brown Band’s third consecutive touring run within the span of one year. The summer 2019 shows will follow the band’s forthcoming spring 2019 “Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour,” an extension of their highly successful summer 2018 “Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour” dates, which broke multiple records including the most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park. In 2018 alone, Zac Brown Band performed for over half a million fans live.

“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” said Zac Brown. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”

Zac Brown Band will partner with DemerBox, as an official tour sponsor, wanting fans to never run out of fun by providing charging stations at every stop of “The Owl Tour.” Zac Brown is co-owner of DemerBox, makers of the premium waterproof speaker that goes anywhere, gets loud, & has storage to hold your valuables. The brand is held under Brown’s recently launched entertainment and lifestyle parent company, Zac Brown Collective.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize "ticketfast" at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.