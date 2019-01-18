Stream Zed Kenzo's Heavenly Debut Single "Go Psycho"

One of Milwaukee’s best rappers has also been one of the hardest to hear. For all the buzz and good will she’s garnered over the last couple of years, partially on the strength of her magnetic live performances, Zed Kenzo has released only a handful of music online, and much of it has been pulled or disappeared. Try to find many of her old songs and you’ll mostly be greeted by dead links.

But thankfully there’s new music on the way. Following her stint in the Backline program last year, the Milwaukee rapper has released a song she’s calling her debut single, “Go Psycho,” a heavenly self-produced track that replaces the manic, witchy energy of some of the rapper’s earlier material with a sweeter edge and a fetching melody that splits the difference between Santigold’s celestial pop and New Age Narcissism’s existential alternative rap. It’s a good look, and we can’t wait to hear more.

You can stream the track below.