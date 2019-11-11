Party Like It’s 1929!

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. Prev Next

This year, the Ambassador Hotel is planning “A Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve” and their annual New Year’s Eve party is shaping up to be “The Bee’s Knees.” It will be a night filled with live music, dancing, gaming and a variety of great food and cocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s era attire to truly create the illusion that it is the “roaring ‘20s”.

The party kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Guests will arrive to a red carpet entrance and a martini at the door. The Southport Sound, a 13-piece jazz band with vocals, will play tunes perfect for dancing the Charleston. In years past guests have even treated fellow party goers to rehearsed dance routines from the era.

There will be several photo op areas throughout the event for perfect Instagram worthy shots to share. Gaming in “The Speakeasy” will include Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Casino War and Texas Hold em.’ Games will be played with “Ambassador Bucks” and the winner will win a TV.

There will be food stations throughout the event. Beer, wine, soda, a martini upon arrival and a champagne toast are included with party admission. There will also be a full cash bar available in Gin Rickey, the hotel’s lounge. A balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight will top off the night and celebrate the arrival of 2020!

The hotel is offering an overnight package that includes party admission, champagne, party favors and New Year’s Day Brunch.

Overnight packages can be purchased on the “Specials” page of the hotel’s website; ambassadormilwaukee.com. Party details and tickets can be found on the hotel’s restaurant website; thefitzmke.com.