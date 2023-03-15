Shepherd Setlist: March 15, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Direct Hit! – “Wasteland”

Punk rockers Direct Hit! dropped a new single last week, and it’s all about being alone in the abyss. The band goes full throttle here with blazing riffage and roaring vocals, unhinged by how isolating and futile it is to try and fit in; we’re all just waiting on our impending doom at the end of the day and it’s all exhausting. Direct Hit! blow off plenty of steam with “Wasteland,” and the hope is that it’s the sign of something bigger that the band is working on. (Ben Slowey)

Twan Mack Featuring Skyzoo – “No Samples”

It’s been over a year since we’ve gotten new music from Twan Mack, but he’s returning in a major way with a feature from Skyzoo on “No Samples.” The track has the signature bounce from Mack that we’ve come to know and love, and the premise of the verses finds Twan considering his options between making music and running back to the streets. He opts for the music, and everyone is thankful for that, as he spits with poise about what he used to do, and how he’s taking the high road this time around. Skyzoo comes in and brings a verse about sticking to his plan to keep his own business moving. It’s a good look for Twan Mack, who per an audio clip in the song, sounds like he may be closing in on the completion on his Only Child album. (Allen Halas)

LUXI – “No Regrets”

Prolific electronic artist LUXI is back with a new single from an upcoming project, Blooming After a Cold Dark Night, entitled “No Regrets.” In a time of transition, she opts to do whatever she wants to, moving forward with living the life she’s seeking. As per usual from the multi-talented maker and musician, the beats have a dark pattern, playing well off of the reverb-heavy vocals. The video for the track is all self-produced, as well, utilizing gaming software Unreal Engine to make a 3D green-screen world. Watch for the new album in the future, and check out the clip for “No Regrets” today. (Allen Halas)

Zolton – Love To Regret

Zolton moves fast; he just released his album The Z Files in December, and he’s already followed it up with a new project out now. With his signature blend of atmospheric hip hop and R&B, this one is eight songs that find Zolton holding onto love even it gets dark, complete with a feature from fellow artist Saai on “Feel.” Whether he’s reflecting on why he holds things in on “Apple Trees”, caring too much for the wrong person on “What’s the Time?” or not doing sharing his craft for nothing on “Pure”, Zolton leans into vulnerability the way he knows best with Love To Regret. (Ben Slowey)

Trapper Schoepp – “Devil’s Kettle”

Traveling and experiencing the world has influenced Americana for decades, and it once again inspires on Trapper Schoepp’s new track, “Devil’s Kettle.” The song was influenced by an area of Highway 61 in Minnesota, rumored to be where gangsters would dispose of bodies underneath the waterfall. There’s even more lore to this track, as Schoepp recorded it using one of Johnny Cash’s Martin guitars from the country legend’s living room. The sound feels like pure early country, updated with a roots rock tone via Schoepp’s vocals. The video was shot in Tennessee, featuring Trapper getting back to the country, with vintage cartoons interspersed over the performance. Don’t get caught in the “Devil’s Kettle,” but do check out the video. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

March 18 – Sunny Lou, JJ Rocket, Joku Lee, Micah Emrich, LOVEPeso, Keyba, Saintre at Cactus Club

March 31 – El Yaki, El Mimoso at The Rave

April 1 – Tigera, Grayson DeWolfe, The Keystones at Cactus Club

April 8 – Concrete Elite, Assault & Battery, Empire Down, Splatter Pattern, Poison Hand at X-Ray Arcade

April 10 – Flooding, Interlay, Garden Home, Spoy at Cactus Club

April 11 – Summer Like The Season, West Nile Crows, SSAANN at Cactus Club

April 16 – Convert, Deep Cross at X-Ray Arcade

April 18 – Bearings at X-Ray Arcade

April 20 – Gold Steps, Suitable Miss, Clementine, The Fall Sound at Promises

May 4 – Humbird, Long Mama at Cactus Club

May 11 – Harsh Symmetry, Convert, X Harlow, Cyberplasm at Cactus Club

May 11 – Sophie B. Hawkins at Shank Hall

May 12 – Duelo de Acordeones, Los Invasores De Nuevo Leon, Grupo Pesado, Cardenales De Nuevo Leon at The Rave

May 18 – Narrow Head, Graham Hunt at Cactus Club

May 24 – Bullet For My Valentine at The Rave

May 29 – Bad Year, Spells, Celebration Summer, M545 at Cactus Club

June 1 – Frankie Rose, SRSQ, Choke Chain at Cactus Club

June 2 – Bad Cop / Bad Cop, The Last Gang at X-Ray Arcade

June 8 – Charles Wesley Godwin at Pabst Theater

June 12 – Rival Sons, The Black Angels, Starcrawler at The Rave

June 15 – Eyelids, Model Citizen, Dramatic Lovers at Cactus Club

June 21 – Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional at Miller High Life Theatre

June 22 – Cheap Trick at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

June 24 – Elvis Costello & the Imposters at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

June 29 - Cyprus Hill at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

June 29 – Maul, Primitive Rage, To The Dogs, Cryptual at X-Ray Arcade

July 2 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers at Cactus Club

July 6 – Lauren Daigle at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

August 2 – Mo Lowda & the Humble at Shank Hall

August 15 – Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, Middle Kids at The Rave

August 30 – Lola Kirke at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 17 – Goose at Miller High Life Theatre

October 18 – Nation of Language, Miss Grit at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 30 – Joe Pug at Cactus Club